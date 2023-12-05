Harry Smith looks at the Christmas Story from an unfamiliar angle, finding vistas we may not have seen before. What do these new perspectives teach us? Just who was the Baby in the manger?
Scriptures used: Matthew 1:18, Luke 2:8-14, Galatians 4:4, John 1 & 8, 1 Corinthians 1:26, 30 & Matthew 16,
Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.
Filmed on Sunday, 3rd December 2023.
Join us for our Sunday service at 18:00.
