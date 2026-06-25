Organic Farming Then and Now | Digital Social Hour Podcast by Sean Kelly

Sean Kelley: Do you trust the organic label?

Chris Shade, PhD: One of the problems is right here is your non-organic, and over here's your organic, which is what's called spray drift. A lot of these are grown in California, in the Great Valley, and there's just spray drift all over the place. Or you decide, all right, these gonna be organic, and the soil is just filled with all kinds of junk. I was an organic farmer a long time ago, before there was even USDA Organic, I was NOFA certified in 92 - 93 and that was Northeast Organic Farming Association. Things had to be out of any conventional use for at least three years, might have been five. Then it wasn't just, oh, now I'm going to use the chicken shit instead of the chemical fertilizer. You had to prove that you were really growing a soil ecosystem. Real organic farming is real microbiome terrain management. Build a health that lasts.

06/21/2026 - Can We Actually Reverse Aging? Digital Social Hour Podcast by Sean Kelly https://drchrisshade.com/can-we-actually-reverse-aging-digital-social-hour-podcast-by-sean-kelly/