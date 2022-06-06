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【NFSC 2nd Anniversary 】06/04/2022：Japan has made it very clear that they will set up offices of governmental organizations in Taiwan. The U.S. told the CCP clearly that Japan will surely join the UN and become a permanent member, and the UN might be disbanded or restructured