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What's The Way Out Of TYRANNY?
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348 views • December 31, 2021
The totalitarian goal is complete control at any cost. The way out of the Cognitive Dissonance is to relentlessly face the truth. The way out of the Big Picture of tyranny is self-responsibility. This is the threshold between powerlessness and empowerment. Most people stay stuck in the victimization/infantilization hoping someone else will save them. But we have to save ourselves by taking responsibility for our part in the Big Picture. We individuals form the collective. As we heal ourselves, we contribute to a healing world. The change starts inside. This is what we have control over.
Clip from Stiftung Corona Ausschuss (the Berlin Corona Investigative Committee ) Session 78 New Paths Out Of Trauma (Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer and Meredith Miller)
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-78-en:6?r=BPt5FgP6xhAYotdQc7i7optLaP51DLfh&;t=7484
Clip from Stiftung Corona Ausschuss (the Berlin Corona Investigative Committee ) Session 78 New Paths Out Of Trauma (Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer and Meredith Miller)
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-78-en:6?r=BPt5FgP6xhAYotdQc7i7optLaP51DLfh&;t=7484
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