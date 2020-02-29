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The Great Pyramid - A Weapon of Note - 2 of 2 -Resonant Systems in Science, Magick and Religion
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128 views • February 29, 2020
Time weapon!
We explore the physics of the Great Pyramid's probable operation in the natural realm and also in the supernatural realm - as a weapon and as a collector of subtle energies. We introduce examples of the operational principles from the book of Romans. It may be seen that the secrets of heaven are expertly exploited by the enemies of the One who gave that revelation to the Apostle Paul.
The Hermetic Maxim, is stated very simply in the expression, As Above, So Below. The reality we can see in this natural realm is like a mirrored reflection of the reality we cannot see. So it is with the Great Pyramid, which mirrors what we cannot see with each dimensional analog.
The Great Pyramid must be considered as a symbol. It's a symbolic representation of every thing identified by a dimensional analog, which is to say, where some ratio or measure expresses knowledge about the systems pertaining to the monument's environment. The principles that apply to symbols apply to the very universal symbol that is the Great Pyramid.
There is a sense in which we are decoding the Great Pyramid like a symbol. Its design, its location, and even its alignment bears silent testimony about its meaning and context, its function, role, and purpose.
We explore the physics of the Great Pyramid's probable operation in the natural realm and also in the supernatural realm - as a weapon and as a collector of subtle energies. We introduce examples of the operational principles from the book of Romans. It may be seen that the secrets of heaven are expertly exploited by the enemies of the One who gave that revelation to the Apostle Paul.
The Hermetic Maxim, is stated very simply in the expression, As Above, So Below. The reality we can see in this natural realm is like a mirrored reflection of the reality we cannot see. So it is with the Great Pyramid, which mirrors what we cannot see with each dimensional analog.
The Great Pyramid must be considered as a symbol. It's a symbolic representation of every thing identified by a dimensional analog, which is to say, where some ratio or measure expresses knowledge about the systems pertaining to the monument's environment. The principles that apply to symbols apply to the very universal symbol that is the Great Pyramid.
There is a sense in which we are decoding the Great Pyramid like a symbol. Its design, its location, and even its alignment bears silent testimony about its meaning and context, its function, role, and purpose.
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