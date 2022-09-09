Trump 2024 Dr. Gene Kim

Dr. Gene Kim
Hi, I'm Dr. Gene Kim (UC Berkeley & PBI). I am the pastor of Bible Baptist Church in both the Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay Area. My channel publishes videos that focus on wrong doctrines, dispensationalism, end times and KJV as the only word of God.
September 8, 2022
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VK-WMIlroEs
