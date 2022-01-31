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Take THESE 'easy' steps to combat ESG scores TODAY
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181 views • January 31, 2022
Glenn Beck.
ESG scores — part of The Great Reset — WILL fundamentally transform not only America but how YOU live your life too. And the only way to stop them, Glenn says, is if we work together. Put your money in a local bank. Stop doing business with corporations that support ESG. And explain to others WHY you’re against them. These are the ‘easy’ steps, Glenn explains; if you can’t do these now, you won’t be able to handle the more difficult steps later...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tj16wvhnUH8
ESG scores — part of The Great Reset — WILL fundamentally transform not only America but how YOU live your life too. And the only way to stop them, Glenn says, is if we work together. Put your money in a local bank. Stop doing business with corporations that support ESG. And explain to others WHY you’re against them. These are the ‘easy’ steps, Glenn explains; if you can’t do these now, you won’t be able to handle the more difficult steps later...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tj16wvhnUH8
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