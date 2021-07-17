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HOUSTON DOCTOR SUCCESSFULLY TREATED 20K+ PATIENTS WITH HCQ AND IVERMECTIN (LINK TO HER BELOW)
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121 views • July 17, 2021
20,0001 If you count me. This is where I got Ivermectin. Here is the link where you can get some also:
https://frontlinemds.com/registration-by-state/
Source: OAN
https://frontlinemds.com/registration-by-state/
Source: OAN
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