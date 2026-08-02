U.S. investigating if Iran was behind cyberattack on water systems in 7 states, including Minnesota. Malicious cyber activity affected technology at water systems in at least seven states this week, including Minnesota, forcing some utilities to switch to manual operations as state and federal authorities dig into who is behind the attack, CBS News has learned.





Investigators are probing to determine whether the activity is the work of Iranian hackers, according to U.S. officials and sources familiar with the incident. Sources cautioned that since they had not definitively attributed the attack, their assessment could change as additional technical evidence is collected. They are also probing whether the actor could have attempted to appear Iran-based as a way of stirring the pot amid the ongoing U.S. conflict with Iran. The FBI reported incidents in "at least seven states" but didn't identify them.





CBS News has learned more than 30 community water systems across Minnesota were affected. Minnesota and the federal government have not publicly attributed the activity to a particular actor.





Even as the investigation continues, President Trump said Friday that he doesn't think Iran is to blame. Instead, he pointed the finger at Minnesota and its Democratic governor, Tim Walz, who is no stranger to criticism from the president.





"I think that Minnesota is behind it," Mr. Trump said during a televised Cabinet meeting at Camp David. "You know who's behind it? Minnesota. Because they're grossly incompetent. I think the governor's behind it. I don't think there was an Iranian cyberattack. I think that Minnesota ought to get its act together."





"They like to say, 'Oh, it was Iran.' Iran should be so lucky. Iran's got bigger problems than worrying about Minnesota," the president said.





Following Mr. Trump's accusations, Walz said on social media that the Trump administration "took an axe" to the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and "left the U.S. exposed to cyber attacks."





"Trump knows exactly who is responsible for this attack, and knows that other states were hit too," Walz said. "This is what modern warfare looks like, and it further illustrates there's no plan to win a war with Iran."





Sweeping cyberattack on water systems in multiple states has US officials on edge. Hackers have targeted water systems in several US states in a coordinated cyberattack that has caused some utilities to issue boil-water notices and switch to manual mode, taking their systems offline, according to US officials.





China, Russia, Iran and North Korea form 'axis of aggressors' that could overwhelm US, book warns. Foundation for Defense of Democracies documents 616 instances of security cooperation among the four nations since 2019. China, Russia, Iran and North Korea are acting as a strategically aligned bloc even without a formal mutual-defense treaty, according to a new Foundation for Defense of Democracies book warning that their cooperation could leave the United States confronting multiple crises simultaneously. The book, "Axis of Aggressors: Countering the Cooperation of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea," examines how the four authoritarian governments support one another across military, economic, cyber and technology domains.





Axis of Aggressors: Countering the Cooperation of China, Russia, Iran & North Korea. The threat to the United States is escalating, and its enemies have joined forces.





China, Russia, Iran, North Korea - a new Axis of Aggressors. Their cooperation is growing, consequential, and demands action.





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