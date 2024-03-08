The science is in: you damn ANTIVAXXERS are KILLING everybody!

I tried to make them as tolerable as possible with funny clips sprinkled throughout, but this one is still hard to stomach. Don't shoot your device or computer screen!

Source (comments are open!)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kt1ubva_33Q&pp=ygULUGV0ZXIgaG90ZXo%3D

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report