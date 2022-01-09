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Investigative Journalist Corey Lynn Exposes Large-Scale Agendas Against Humanity
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120 views • January 09, 2022
Corey Lynn exposes the globalists plan of creating a tyrannical dictatorship police state around the world. She has a wealth of knowledge on her website and shares the current corruption happening via her Weekly Dig It! Podcast with The Speaker and The Sharp Edge. Corey Lynn talks about the importance of being self-sufficient, supporting local farmers, and using cash for purchases whenever possible. Learn why QR codes have been implemented in America and why we should not feed the beast system.


TAKEAWAYS

How your digital identity is moving to the blockchain for full control over humans

The corruption behind forcing people to have a Vaccine ID passport

What elites are doing to food security and how it applies to digital identity

Excellent solutions you need to fight the tyranny


🕵🏼‍♀️ COREY’S DIRT AND RESOURCES
Support through Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/coreysdigs
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Grab Swag ($5 off CODE: TINA5 thru 9/30/21): https://coreys-digs.creator-spring.com/
Bookshop ($5 off CODE: TINA5 thru 9/30/21): https://www.coreysdigs.com/bookshop/
Shop With Patriots: https://bit.ly/SHOPWITHPATRIOTS
The Global Landscape on Vaccine ID Passports Pt.1: https://bit.ly/GlobalLandscapePt1
The Global Landscape on Vaccine ID Passports Pt. 2: https://bit.ly/GlobalLandscapePt2
The Global Landscape on Vaccine ID Passports Pt. 3: https://bit.ly/GlobalLandscapePt3
The Global Landscape on Vaccine ID Passports Pt. 4: https://bit.ly/GlobalLandscapePt4

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Keywords
journalistpolice statehumanityself-sufficientglobalistsagendatyrannydictatorshipbeast systemtotalitarianismtyrannicalinvestigativecorey lynnqr codetina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showdig itthe sharp edge
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