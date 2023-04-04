Take Over of the Words Financial System - (CBDC/UCC)

https://danhappel.com/the-cbdc-and-ucc-trap/Worldwide, lawyers, bankers and politicians are in a full court press to salvage what they created; failed fiat banking systems that steal assets and generate perpetual debt. The levels of debt are now overwhelming the ability to repay and must therefore transition to a new system that maintains their control without exposing their fraud.

This new scam will eliminate cash, the ability of consumers and regulators to effectively monitor the level of credit banks create, and will allow Central Bankers and their proteges to adopt a communist Chinese modeled "social credit" scoring system to monitor every single transaction on the planet.

With this new control mechanism, they will be able to monitor what you buy, where you buy it, what you eat, where you live, where you work, how much you earn, and what you do with the money you earn. In the near future AI will be integrated into the human brain through mRNA nano-technology (Vaccines) that will allow someone else to program what you think.

If this sounds far fetched, you had better spend more time reading and researching. Few Americans really understand the complexities of modern society.

This is not by accident, it is by design; ignorance being a very effective way to control humanity by capitalizing on their fear of the unknown.

Every state government must decide whether they stand with the common people or the fraudsters at the center of the problem. Montana has fallen victim to the sickening combination of Lawyer/Banker/Politicians and an ignorant public allowing to their elected officials to manipulate them.

Montana Senate Bill SB 370 sponsored by lawyers and bankers (CBDCs) passed easily through the Senate and is currently in the House Business and Labor Committee. If passed by the Legislature and signed into law by the Governor, Montana will become the poster child for unbridled voter ignorance and "smartest guys on the planet" control being handed back to the very people who raped the financial system in the first place.