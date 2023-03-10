Create New Account
READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
Published 14 hours ago |

READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119

17 GIMEL. Deal bountifully with Your servant, That I may live and keep Your word.

18 Open my eyes, that I may see Wondrous things from Your law.

19 I am a stranger in the earth; Do not hide Your commandments from me.

20 My soul breaks with longing For Your judgments at all times.

21 You rebuke the proud-- the cursed, Who stray from Your commandments.

22 Remove from me reproach and contempt, For I have kept Your testimonies.

23 Princes also sit and speak against me, But Your servant meditates on Your statutes.

24 Your testimonies also are my delight And my counselors.

(Ps. 119:17-24 NKJ)

