That Awful Thing Pt.2

This is the second part of “That Awful Thing” that Jesus
said was the sign to look for to know that Jerusalem would be destroyed. What
was that sign for Jerusalem back then? Join us as we explore what happened then
because it will be a very similar in our time. Listen as history tells us of
the past so we can be ready for the future fulfillment.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.