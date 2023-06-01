Create New Account
That Awful Thing Pt.2
This is the second part of “That Awful Thing” that Jesus said was the sign to look for to know that Jerusalem would be destroyed. What was that sign for Jerusalem back then? Join us as we explore what happened then because it will be a very similar in our time. Listen as history tells us of the past so we can be ready for the future fulfillment.

Keywords
jesus christsalvationnew world ordermark of the beastabomination of desolationworld crisis

