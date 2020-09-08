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Does Pope Francis misunderstand the purpose of creation? Do you?
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6 views • September 08, 2020
Why did God create anything? At the 6th World Day of Prayer for Creation, Pope Francis stated, "The world was made to communicate the glory of God.” Is that correct? Is God an egotist that made humans and the rest of the creation to extol His glory? Is, as Thomas Aquinas explained and the Lutherans teach, the Beatific Vision the ultimate goal of human existence after physical death? Did a version of the Beatific Vision come from the pagan Greek philosopher Plato? Do the Muslims, Hindus, and Buddhists teach a version of it? Were all things created for Jesus? If so, were humans created to simply look at Jesus for all eternity? Why did God made you?
Did God make humans so that they could develop their own unique talents in this age so that they would be able to give love in such a way as to make eternity better for themselves and others? Does the Bible reveal the mysteries of why God created anything and why He made people? Dr. Thiel address these issues and more.
A free online book with more information is available titled "The MYSTERY of GOD’s PLAN Why Did God Create Anything? Why did God make you?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/mystery-gods-plan-why-did-god-create-anything.pdf
Did God make humans so that they could develop their own unique talents in this age so that they would be able to give love in such a way as to make eternity better for themselves and others? Does the Bible reveal the mysteries of why God created anything and why He made people? Dr. Thiel address these issues and more.
A free online book with more information is available titled "The MYSTERY of GOD’s PLAN Why Did God Create Anything? Why did God make you?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/mystery-gods-plan-why-did-god-create-anything.pdf
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