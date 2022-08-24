DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 10-Tool

DCD771 in the cordless drill combo kit has a high speed transmission that delivers two speeds (0-450 & 1,500 rpm) for a range of fastening and drilling applications
DCF885 in the cordless tools combo kit offers 1-handed loading for its 1/4-inch hex chuck that accepts 1-inch bit tips
DCS381 with keyless blade clamp as one of the essential construction tools allows for quick blade change without touching blade or reciprocating shaft.
DCL040 is a bright flashlight to illuminate your work area with LED output of 110 lumens.
DCE100 has Max Air Flow of 100CFM
DCS393 with 6-1/2-inch carbide blade can cut 2x4's at a 45-degree angle in a single pass
DCR006 runs off DEWALT 12V/20V max battery packs and has Bluetooth 4.0
DCG412 has an 8,000 rpm motor that provides high power for cutting and grinding applications
DCS355 has a Quick-Change accessory system that allows blades and attachments to be changed quickly without wrenches
DCV517 has a Gore HEPA wet/dry filter which traps 99.97% of dust at 0.3 microns
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