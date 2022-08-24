DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 10-Tool

DCD771 in the cordless drill combo kit has a high speed transmission that delivers two speeds (0-450 & 1,500 rpm) for a range of fastening and drilling applications

DCF885 in the cordless tools combo kit offers 1-handed loading for its 1/4-inch hex chuck that accepts 1-inch bit tips

DCS381 with keyless blade clamp as one of the essential construction tools allows for quick blade change without touching blade or reciprocating shaft.

DCL040 is a bright flashlight to illuminate your work area with LED output of 110 lumens.

DCE100 has Max Air Flow of 100CFM

DCS393 with 6-1/2-inch carbide blade can cut 2x4's at a 45-degree angle in a single pass

DCR006 runs off DEWALT 12V/20V max battery packs and has Bluetooth 4.0