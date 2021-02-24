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NURSE WHISTLEBLOWERS DESTROY THE COVID-19(84) NARRATIVE SPARKING A MOVEMENT THAT CAN’T BE STOPPED!!!
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231 views • February 24, 2021
February 23rd, 2021.

Press For Truth

pressfortruth


DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
“In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act” - George Orwell
Kristen Nagle, a neonatal ICU nurse from London, Ont., and Sarah Choujounian, a registered practical nurse from Toronto, traveled to BC this past weekend to speak on behalf of the Canadian Frontline Nurses who are exposing the corruption of the Covid-19(84) nightmare from the inside. According to their website “We have risked everything because we care and you, the people, need to know what's really going on. We continue to battle through rampant censorship from the media, nursing colleges, employers, fellow staff and complete strangers. Our families are being threatened, all because we witnessed some serious cover-ups regarding the real truth about COVID in various Hospitals and Care Homes.” In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with the nurses about what they’ve seen, how other nurses are handling this and most importantly how health care professionals can join this movement of brave frontline workers who dare to challenge the current status quo.

To learn more from Kristen and Sarah visit:
https://www.canadianfrontlinenurses.ca

SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
LBRY ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider

SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
GAB ➜ https://gab.com/PressForTruth
Keywords
crimeisolationlockdowncasesempty hospitalnursing homepress for truth pressfortruthnurse whistleblowers
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