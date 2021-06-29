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Global Health News Episode #30 | BPA & Chemicals That Cause Cancer | CBD | Mental Health
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161 views • June 29, 2021
Many plastics contain Bisphenol A (BPA) that can cause obesity, metabolic damage, and more. So, of course, we are looking for that BPA-free sticker! But did you know that there are other Bisphenols including one called Bisphenol S?
Next, we talk about eating real foods and eliminating toxins from your diet. We'll cover the top chemicals that cause cancer such as nitrates and nitrites (typically found in your common deli meats). Other important toxins to eliminate include aspartame and food dyes. We'll fill you in on a few color alternatives!
Watch the full video to find out which soda giant is looking to infuse their drinks with CBD oil from cannabis.
The FDA wants to designate CBD as a drug. If this happens, we're likely to see the price of CBD skyrocket. We recommend talking to your congressman today!
Next, we talk about mandatory mental health screenings for kids... and the dangers of taking SSRIs and other drugs at an early age.
Each month we’ll have a new episode where Ty & Charlene discuss a variety of health topics.
Thank you for watching and helping us spread the truth!
Join TTAC's 1 million+ FB fans - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-fb
Follow us on PINTEREST - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-pinterest
Find us on INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-ig
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/official-ttac-website
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About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
---------------------------------------
About Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Charlene Bollinger is a devoted Christian, happily married wife, joyful mother of 4 beautiful home-educated children, health freedom advocate, and co-founder of TheTruthAboutCancer.com along with Ty, her husband. She is a former model/actress/fitness buff, and lover of healthy food and healthy living.
Charlene speaks at conferences and is a guest on various health-related radio shows together with Ty - helping people to learn that cancer does NOT have to be a death sentence. Together they host a weekly internet news show program, TTAC Global Health News.
---------------------------------------
About Ty Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Ty Bollinger is a devoted husband, father, a best-selling author, and a Christian. He is also a licensed CPA, health freedom advocate, cancer researcher, former competitive bodybuilder, and author of the best-selling book Cancer - Step Outside the Box, which has sold over 100,000 copies worldwide.
After losing his mother and father and several family members to cancer, Ty’s heartbreak and grief coupled with his firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were the NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients led him on a path of discovery.
He began a quest to learn everything he possibly could about alternative cancer treatments and the medical industry. What he uncovered was shocking. On his journey, he’s interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What he uncovered help to create The Truth About Cancer and its 3 awe-inspiring docu-series: The Quest for The Cures, The Quest For The Cures Continues, and The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.
Ty has touched the hearts and changed the lives of thousands of people around the world. Ty speaks frequently at conferences, local health group meetings, churches, and guest stars on multiple radio and TV shows and writes for numerous magazines and websites.
Next, we talk about eating real foods and eliminating toxins from your diet. We'll cover the top chemicals that cause cancer such as nitrates and nitrites (typically found in your common deli meats). Other important toxins to eliminate include aspartame and food dyes. We'll fill you in on a few color alternatives!
Watch the full video to find out which soda giant is looking to infuse their drinks with CBD oil from cannabis.
The FDA wants to designate CBD as a drug. If this happens, we're likely to see the price of CBD skyrocket. We recommend talking to your congressman today!
Next, we talk about mandatory mental health screenings for kids... and the dangers of taking SSRIs and other drugs at an early age.
Each month we’ll have a new episode where Ty & Charlene discuss a variety of health topics.
Thank you for watching and helping us spread the truth!
Join TTAC's 1 million+ FB fans - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-fb
Follow us on PINTEREST - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-pinterest
Find us on INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-ig
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/official-ttac-website
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
---------------------------------------
About Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Charlene Bollinger is a devoted Christian, happily married wife, joyful mother of 4 beautiful home-educated children, health freedom advocate, and co-founder of TheTruthAboutCancer.com along with Ty, her husband. She is a former model/actress/fitness buff, and lover of healthy food and healthy living.
Charlene speaks at conferences and is a guest on various health-related radio shows together with Ty - helping people to learn that cancer does NOT have to be a death sentence. Together they host a weekly internet news show program, TTAC Global Health News.
---------------------------------------
About Ty Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Ty Bollinger is a devoted husband, father, a best-selling author, and a Christian. He is also a licensed CPA, health freedom advocate, cancer researcher, former competitive bodybuilder, and author of the best-selling book Cancer - Step Outside the Box, which has sold over 100,000 copies worldwide.
After losing his mother and father and several family members to cancer, Ty’s heartbreak and grief coupled with his firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were the NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients led him on a path of discovery.
He began a quest to learn everything he possibly could about alternative cancer treatments and the medical industry. What he uncovered was shocking. On his journey, he’s interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What he uncovered help to create The Truth About Cancer and its 3 awe-inspiring docu-series: The Quest for The Cures, The Quest For The Cures Continues, and The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.
Ty has touched the hearts and changed the lives of thousands of people around the world. Ty speaks frequently at conferences, local health group meetings, churches, and guest stars on multiple radio and TV shows and writes for numerous magazines and websites.
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