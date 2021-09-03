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TheBubbaNews: Australia - Listen to What the Satanist Say [02.09.2021]
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221 views • September 03, 2021
Gladys Berejiklian: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=gladys+berejiklian&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Australian Satanism in plain sight, here ... She is actually speaking the truth here.
Listen to what they say and they will tell you what they are doing. Is this remix a parody or something more sinister. #Listen #Control
581 views Sep 2, 2021
TheBubbaNews
5.66K subscribers
https://youtu.be/w29My_Azje0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3kqO0nPUX3EHJmiRVdD7bA
Australian Satanism in plain sight, here ... She is actually speaking the truth here.
Listen to what they say and they will tell you what they are doing. Is this remix a parody or something more sinister. #Listen #Control
581 views Sep 2, 2021
TheBubbaNews
5.66K subscribers
https://youtu.be/w29My_Azje0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3kqO0nPUX3EHJmiRVdD7bA
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