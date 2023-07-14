Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WEF Launches ‘Mark of the Beast’ CBDC Microchip That Will ‘End Gun Ownership in America’
channel image
NZ Will Remember
8 Subscribers
141 views
Published a day ago

Propelling ahead at breakneck speed, the globalist elite are implementing their plan to utilize CBDCs embedded under the skin, aiming to abolish the Second Amendment.

The World Economic Forum has called on Western nations to “urgently” ban cash and implement a Chinese-style social credit score system amid growing public rejection of the globalist agenda.

CBDCs are digital versions of national currencies, touted to bring about an efficient, secure, and accessible monetary system. But, in reality the digital currency will hand total financial control of people’s live over to central banks and governments.

SOURCE: https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/wef-launches-mark-of-the-beast-cbdc-microchip-that-will-end-gun-ownership-in-america/



Keywords
markofthebeastwefcbdccbdcmicrochips

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket