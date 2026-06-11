Breaking the Chains 2026 and Decentralized Strategies, an interview with Todd Pitner

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Visit www.BrightU.com to stream Breaking The Chains for FREE from June 13 – June 23, 2026.
🎥 Watch the full interview at https://www.brighteon.com/channels/decentralizetv/videos/all
The biggest realization? The tools for greater freedom already exist. From energy independence and food resilience to AI and financial strategies, decentralized solutions are more accessible than ever. The key is taking action, building skills, and creating options before you need them.
#BreakingTheChains #Decentralization #Preparedness #SelfReliance #FinancialFreedom
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