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New world Alliance - Diplomatic immunity cards- know your rights, be free from vaccines, PCR tests, any Covid19 test.
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32 views • February 08, 2022
https://newworldalliances.com/
Valeta Leigh (all Diplomatic Immunity Applications)
mailto: [email protected]
Sir Larry Martin Swart
mailto: [email protected]
Tamara Hanley (all website queries)
mailto: [email protected]
Valeta Leigh (all Diplomatic Immunity Applications)
mailto: [email protected]
Sir Larry Martin Swart
mailto: [email protected]
Tamara Hanley (all website queries)
mailto: [email protected]
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