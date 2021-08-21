2 KIDS DEAD AFTER 24,000 CHILDREN HERDED INTO STADIUM FOR JAB!

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If they did this to my kid, I would kill someone. Total Bullshit.
VACCINE ONLY WORKS FOR A FEW WEEKS ACCORDING TO CDC - GOVERNMENT TO RECOMMEND TWO SHOTS PER MONTH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xUIZzThCwiMv/
Stew Peters spoke with an Australian ex-military official who confirmed that AT LEAST two children are dead after being inoculated in a mass of 24,000 kids that were ushered into a sports arena to take the jab in the absence of any adults. The horrific Nazi-like ushering of masses of helpless youths is the furtherance of proof that Australia is the prototype for the New World Order.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DeAnnaLorraine.com
Angela Merkel does the "snake dance" in 2016 the end of the video has a warning for us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3cPLcyu2hXdC/
CHILDREN DROP DEAD AFTER BEING BRIBED TO TAKE THE VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zBhMNW0JeQEc/
TRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS ARCHIVES - BLOOD THIRSTY ADRENOCHROME ADDICTS OCCULT PROPAGANDA VIDEOS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lcgb2jYTgb2P/
VACCINE NANO TECH BEING USED TO ASSIMILATE THE WORLD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bG6lp330hh5L/