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Premier of Queensland Australia - Annastacia Palaszczuk - fakes having the flu shot when the cap stays on the syringe. SHARE EVERYWHERE .. !
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735 views • October 03, 2020
How much money are all these criminals getting paid to lie to all and trash our countries..
There's not enough rope to hang these scumbags..!
SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE..!!
Alex Hammer
There's not enough rope to hang these scumbags..!
SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE..!!
Alex Hammer
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