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Land Reform and Farm Murders in South Africa: The Untold Story of the Boers and the ANC
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43 views • July 15, 2021
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast, Sam and David discuss the untold story of the Boers and the ANC. You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/south-africa-land-reform-farm-murders-untold-story

For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).

Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776

And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarian shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.

South African farm murders have long been a niche cause on the Internet, and the country has made headlines again due to a South African government plan to seize the land of white farmers under the guise of “South African land reform.”

News of these farm murders and land seizures have gained steam with the release of Lauren Southern’s documentary Farmlands. And United States President Donald Trump has brought even more attention to the plight of Afrikaners with his tweet that he would be looking into the South African land and farm seizure.

Most people don’t know much about the history of South Africa beyond the simplistic propaganda of the 1980s – white South Africans bad, ANC good. The history and current situation of South Africa, however, is much more complex.

You can read the full article “Land Reform and Farm Murders in South Africa: The Untold Story of the Boers and the ANC” at Ammo.com.

Helpful Links:

- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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podcastsouth africaresistance library
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