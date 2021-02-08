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sELVES+in+Dreamtime +Return+to+Hyperborea
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53 views • February 08, 2021
sELVES+in+Dreamtime +Return+to+Hyperborea
by the makers of 'pharmacratic Inquisition' and more!
Thousands of years ago, in the pre monarchic era, sacred plants and other entheogenic substances where politically correct and highly respected for their ability to bring forth the divine, Yahweh, God, The Great Spirit, etc., by the many cultures who used them.
Often the entire tribe or community would partake in the entheogenic rites and rituals. These rites were often used in initiation into adulthood, for healing, to help guide the community in the decision process, and to bring the direct religious experience to anyone seeking it.
In the pre literate world, the knowledge of psychedelic sacraments, as well as fertility rites and astronomical knowledge surrounding the sun, stars, and zodiac, known as astrotheology, were anthropomorphized into a character or a deity; consequently, their stories and practices could easily be passed down for generations.
Weather changes over millenniums caused environmental changes that altered the available foods and plant sacraments available in the local vicinity. If a tribe lost its shamanic El-der (El - God), all of the tribe's knowledge of their plant sacraments as well as astronomical knowledge would be lost. The Church’s inquisitions extracted this sacred knowledge from the local Shamans who were then exterminated…It is time to recognize the fact that this Pharmacratic Inquisition is still intact and destroy it.
See also: The Pharmacratic Inquisition DVD Jan Irvin (Actor, Director), Andrew Rutajit (Actor, Director) gnosticmedia.com https://logosmedia.com/
#homoHyperdimensionalis we live to awaken our buddha nature our oneness at the center of the schwarzschild Proton or Nibiru aka Planet X the shamanic dimension...
by the makers of 'pharmacratic Inquisition' and more!
Thousands of years ago, in the pre monarchic era, sacred plants and other entheogenic substances where politically correct and highly respected for their ability to bring forth the divine, Yahweh, God, The Great Spirit, etc., by the many cultures who used them.
Often the entire tribe or community would partake in the entheogenic rites and rituals. These rites were often used in initiation into adulthood, for healing, to help guide the community in the decision process, and to bring the direct religious experience to anyone seeking it.
In the pre literate world, the knowledge of psychedelic sacraments, as well as fertility rites and astronomical knowledge surrounding the sun, stars, and zodiac, known as astrotheology, were anthropomorphized into a character or a deity; consequently, their stories and practices could easily be passed down for generations.
Weather changes over millenniums caused environmental changes that altered the available foods and plant sacraments available in the local vicinity. If a tribe lost its shamanic El-der (El - God), all of the tribe's knowledge of their plant sacraments as well as astronomical knowledge would be lost. The Church’s inquisitions extracted this sacred knowledge from the local Shamans who were then exterminated…It is time to recognize the fact that this Pharmacratic Inquisition is still intact and destroy it.
See also: The Pharmacratic Inquisition DVD Jan Irvin (Actor, Director), Andrew Rutajit (Actor, Director) gnosticmedia.com https://logosmedia.com/
#homoHyperdimensionalis we live to awaken our buddha nature our oneness at the center of the schwarzschild Proton or Nibiru aka Planet X the shamanic dimension...
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