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Machine Ascension and Organic Ascension: What does it all mean?
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38 views • March 07, 2022
Machine Ascension and Organic Ascension: What does it all mean?
In this episode Coorey Goode explains the difference between Machine Ascension and Organic Ascension and what we can do to prepare for the future and the next wave of Solar Flashes. Stay Tuned!
In this episode Coorey Goode explains the difference between Machine Ascension and Organic Ascension and what we can do to prepare for the future and the next wave of Solar Flashes. Stay Tuned!
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