X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The Good Guys Have Set It All In Motion, The Economic System Will Return To The People

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The Good Guys Have Set It All In Motion, The Economic System Will Return To The People
Inflation accelerated to 8.5%, this is the highest in 40 years. People are feeling the pain, as this continues the people will want accountability. The Biden admin continue to blame Putin, but all evidence point to the Biden Admin. Inflation is a tax without representation. In the end the people will take back the system.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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