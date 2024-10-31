Should I Tape My Mouth at Night? + My 2 Favorite Breathwork Techniques

In just a few minutes, Robyn reviews the reasons why some experts suggest you train yourself to breathe through your nose and not your mouth.





Want Robyn Openshaw's health coaching, $1 for a two-week trial?

https://greensmoothiegirl.com/health-coaching-trial/





★ SUBSCRIBE to this channel

★ LIKE GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreenSmoothieGirl/

Check out https://www.greensmoothiegirl.com for more info, recipes, and Robyn’s blog.





Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.