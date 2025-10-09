Amazon 007 Posters - Chicago 100K Gang Members - California Masks

Amazon Deletes Guns from Every Single James Bond Film Poster





Amazon Prime has excited spy movie fans by relaunching all James Bond’s films, but fans have also noticed an odd thing about the poster Amazon is using to celebrate the actors who have starred in the franchise. All their guns are mysteriously missing.





To hail the return of the 007 catalog of films, Amazon put out a graphic featuring a thumbnail image of every Bond film and the actor starring in them. But some fans noticed that there is something off about some of the photos.





https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2025/10/04/amazon-deletes-guns-from-every-single-james-bond-film-poster/









Carney appoints past colleague Doug Guzman to $679K defence post





Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed former colleague Doug Guzman, a longtime Bay Street executive and former Royal Bank of Canada deputy chair, as chief executive officer of the new Defence Investment Agency. This post comes with a salary of up to $679,100 per year.





Guzman previously worked with Carney at Goldman Sachs in New York and Toronto.





https://truenorthwire.com/2025/10/carney-appoints-past-colleague-doug-guzman-to-679k-defence-post/









Mark Carney's Globalist Instincts and the Canada-First Divide





Globalism Versus National Priorities





Mark Carney's ascent to Canada's highest political office has reignited debates about his globalist leanings and technocratic approach, raising sharp concerns about his dedication to Canada's national interests. With high-profile roles at Goldman Sachs, the Bank of Canada, and the Bank of England, Carney exemplifies the archetype of a globe-trotting financial elite. Yet, critics argue this international pedigree distances him from Canada’s urgent economic realities





https://matthewburbidge.substack.com/p/mark-carneys-globalist-instincts









Moe signs letter from premiers to PM Carney on notwithstanding clause





Premiers state their concerns about federal government’s position on s.33 in a case going to the Supreme Court of Canada.





https://www.sasktoday.ca/provincial-news/moe-signs-letter-from-premiers-to-pm-carney-on-notwithstanding-clause-11319185









FBI Director Kash Patel Says 110,000 Savage Gang Members Are Running Wild on Chicago Streets





After a visit to the city on Tuesday, FBI Director Kash Patel revealed that over 110,000 gang members are currently roaming the streets of Chicago, a city long plagued by corruption, lawlessness, and political cowardice.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/10/fbi-director-kash-patel-says-110000-savage-gang/









Mask mandates return in wealthy blue state county, leaders cite 'risk of COVID' and up vaccine recommendations





A county in California wine country is beefing up its vaccine recommendations and instituting a mask mandate, citing "greater risk" of contracting COVID-19 amid the start of the annual flu season.





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/mask-mandates-return-wealthy-blue-state-county-leaders-cite-risk-covid-up-vaccine-recommendations