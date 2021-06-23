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It's Almost Time to TAKE ON THE WORLD 2019 w/ Chris and Liz Bailey | Celebrate Truth Radio Ep 32
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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23 views • June 23, 2021
Originally Premiered Aug 6, 2019 on YouTube with 2.7K views.
Celebrate Truth Radio Episode 32 with Robbie Davidson & Pastor Nate Wolfe. Our special guests are Chris & Liz Bailey from Take On The World Conferences

We're talking about Rob Skiba, Jon Pounders, Doug Krieger, Tom Dunn, Chad Schafer, George Moss III, Gary & Fay Arbaugh, Rick Hummer, Robbie Davidson, Nathan Reynolds, Victoria Lucas, Michael Solomon, Dr. Alphonzo Monzo, Michael Mize, J. Brett Prince, Greg Widener, Zach Struharik, Allan R. Aguirre, Nate Wolfe, Jake Grant, Rob Blackwell, Emily Pittsford, David Arthur, Nathan Thompson, Beckah Shae, Chad Taylor, Paul On The Plane, Jeremiah Dirt, Amber Plaster, Anthony Stover, Evangeline Dunn, Ian Chadrick, Darrell Lee, & Chris & Liz Bailey all speaking at Take On The World 2019!

Take On The World Conference 2019
https://www.takeontheworld19.com/
GET YOUR TICKETS!

"Take On The World TV" YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQokYmpifC3yrkcGhXTdaGQ


Catch the shows LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sat 7pm-9pm PST 10pm - Midnight EST.
http://Revolution.Radio

Catch previous shows
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yoUqD2Gej0g&;list=PLkIcBnCTWa71qYsFePsFbqPdpnOidAHLv

Robbie Davidson - Celebrate Truth
http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth
http://YouTube.com/RobbieDtv

Pastor Nate Wolfe - FiredforTruth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8gZqZKrlKvUfLL9Am2lukg
#totw19 #takeontheworld #totwtv

Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
💡 NEW!!! Become a Celebrate Truth Member!
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CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
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•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
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•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
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▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪  Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
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SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
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sciencebiblecosmologyscientismastronomyphysicsgeologynavigation
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