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What Is Christian Zionism? - Dr. Susan Michael - Freedom Alive® Ep183
Liberty Counsel
Liberty Counsel
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The Christian church in America must understand the truth about Israel! Dr. Susan Michael, the USA President of International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, shares some of the critical facts about Israel and in particular about Christian Zionism.

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Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

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Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

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Originally premiered May 17, 2026, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

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WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm

Keywords
educationchristianisraeljewishreligionfaithhistoryzionism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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