What Is Christian Zionism? - Dr. Susan Michael - Freedom Alive® Ep183

The Christian church in America must understand the truth about Israel! Dr. Susan Michael, the USA President of International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, shares some of the critical facts about Israel and in particular about Christian Zionism.

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Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

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Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

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Originally premiered May 17, 2026, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

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