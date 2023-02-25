Create New Account
Global Alert News - #392 - Dane Wigington
Published 16 hours ago

Geoengineeringwatch News for February 11, 2023.

Chili and Argentina under severe drought and wildfires designed to destroy crops and populations. Sounds like California. And much more geographic and political news of importance.

insanityfake scienceidiocracyside affectsmicro plasticsmoon dustprescribed climate

