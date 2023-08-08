Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
08.08.23 Morning Musings & Observations: Changes Are Underway
channel image
Beer and Gear
78 Subscribers
10 views
Published 17 hours ago

It's been an odd year so far. It seems like the slack tide is reversing course and the incoming tide is on the move. We'll see.Yesterday the vid on YT was taken down for "medical misinformation to keep the site safe for everyone" lmfao. It wasn't like I was giving medical advice, just relaying some observations. Maybe it was the MRNA changes your natural DNA making you a patentable GMO organism speculation. Who knows but this is why we have alt channels.

Be well folks!

Big 3 as always

E

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/

Keywords
observationsbeerandgearbrewsandviewsmorning-musingschanges-are-underway

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket