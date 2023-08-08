08.08.23 Morning Musings & Observations: Changes Are Underway

It's been an odd year so far. It seems like the slack tide is reversing course and the incoming tide is on the move. We'll see.Yesterday the vid on YT was taken down for "medical misinformation to keep the site safe for everyone" lmfao. It wasn't like I was giving medical advice, just relaying some observations. Maybe it was the MRNA changes your natural DNA making you a patentable GMO organism speculation. Who knows but this is why we have alt channels.
Be well folks!
Big 3 as always
E
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.