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Сrews of Three Il-76 MilitaryTransport Aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces Delivered more than 70 tons of Humanitarian Cargo for the Civilian Population of Ukraine. 032722
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201 views • March 27, 2022
Сrews of Three Il-76 MilitaryTransport Aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces Delivered more than 70 tons of Humanitarian Cargo for the Civilian Population of Ukraine.
The cargo delivered to Gomel city of the Republic of Belarus will be distributed among humanitarian convoys and delivered to residents of settlements of Kiev and Chernigov regions in the near future.
The cargo delivered to Gomel city of the Republic of Belarus will be distributed among humanitarian convoys and delivered to residents of settlements of Kiev and Chernigov regions in the near future.
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