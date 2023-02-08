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https://gettr.com/post/p27ncim502c
2/7/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: By sending its spy balloon over to the US, the CCP has already declared war! So Speaker McCarthy, please watch out when you visit Taiwan; Russia has ordered 3 million CCP-made balloons; the CCP is initiating a series of unrestricted warfares, such as financial and trade warfares, prior to the launch of a kinetic war
#SpeakerMcCarthy #McCarthyvisitTaiwan #financialnote #financialwarfare #tradewarfare
2/7/2023 文贵盖特：中共射到美国的气球就是对美国宣战啊，麦卡锡议长访台要小心啦；听说俄罗斯订了300万只气球；中共国家队近日开始疯狂对美展开金融、贸易等一系列战前超限战
#麦卡锡议长 #麦卡锡访台 #金融票据 #金融超限战 #贸易超限战