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Abolish Abortion Using State Governments, Says Daniel Navejas
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50 views • June 16, 2021
Despite the Supreme Court's lawless Roe vs. Wade opinion purporting to legalize the slaughter of unborn babies, state governments can and must use their authority to abolish abortion, argues Ekklesia Oklahoma leader Daniel Navejas. In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, Navejas explains that this can be done, and that Oklahoma is helping to lead the way. It is both biblical and constitutional, he says.
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