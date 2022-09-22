Create New Account
9/22/2022 -- ANOTHER Large M6.8 (M7.0) earthquake hits Mexico + New Zealand M5.2 = major unrest
Things are getting a bit hairy at this point. Another M6.8 to near M7.0 earthquake has struck Mexico, causing additional severe damage and unfortunately even worse.


Much love to those effected by all this seismic unrest, and those who lost someone.


I would not expect the media OR professionals to acknowledge this current unrest, and actually I expect them to show up soon in full denial mode, since they are likely being asked right about now!


I've seen this happen many times before.... the denial while were going through major seismic unrest. Dozens of times.

