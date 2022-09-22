9/22/2022 -- ANOTHER Large M6.8 (M7.0) earthquake hits Mexico + New Zealand M5.2 = major unrest

Things are getting a bit hairy at this point. Another M6.8 to near M7.0 earthquake has struck Mexico, causing additional severe damage and unfortunately even worse.
Much love to those effected by all this seismic unrest, and those who lost someone.
I would not expect the media OR professionals to acknowledge this current unrest, and actually I expect them to show up soon in full denial mode, since they are likely being asked right about now!
I've seen this happen many times before.... the denial while were going through major seismic unrest. Dozens of times.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.