Dumbstruck Israeli troops scramble for cover as Hamas fighters blast their position
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
9972 followers
4
246 views • 5 months ago

DUMBSTRUCK ISRAELI TROOPS SCRAMBLE FOR COVER AS HAMAS FIGHTERS BLAST THEIR POSITION with shot after shot, sending 1 trooper tumbling down as he fails to get into cover before bullet slams into him (00:03).

His squad in complete panic as they mill around in same spot, astonished by fact they’re getting shot to pieces and no clue where gunfire even coming from (00:11) - looks like only thing these Israeli soldiers good at is calling in airstrikes on civilians…

Footage straight from Northern Gaza’s Beit Lahia as Hamas fighters fiercely defend bombed-out homes from "most moral" IDF that's murdered 13 and wounded 85 over past day in Gaza alone.


Source @IntelRepublic


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

hamas fightersbeit lahianorthern gazaisraeli troops
