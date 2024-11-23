© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DUMBSTRUCK ISRAELI TROOPS SCRAMBLE FOR COVER AS HAMAS FIGHTERS BLAST THEIR POSITION with shot after shot, sending 1 trooper tumbling down as he fails to get into cover before bullet slams into him (00:03).
His squad in complete panic as they mill around in same spot, astonished by fact they’re getting shot to pieces and no clue where gunfire even coming from (00:11) - looks like only thing these Israeli soldiers good at is calling in airstrikes on civilians…
Footage straight from Northern Gaza’s Beit Lahia as Hamas fighters fiercely defend bombed-out homes from "most moral" IDF that's murdered 13 and wounded 85 over past day in Gaza alone.
