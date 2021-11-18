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DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINES- A CLEAR PROPHETIC WARNING [REMOVED BY YOUTUBE]
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3694 views • November 18, 2021
#WARNING WATCH TO VERY END.
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Another STRONG warning about COVID-19 side effects. The Lord has spoken so many times but the response is even stronger refusal to hear. Spiritual warnings are ignored in favour of human assurances but God says those who sow to the wind will reap the whirlwind, in ways that cannot be reversed. What does it profit a man if he "wins" an argument now but ends up paralyzed, blind or worse later on? How will he reverse the harm he has done to himself? DO NOT BECOME A CASUALTY.
A living metal component in these vaccines will literally CRASH your life, so let those who have ears to hear the word of the Lord, hear. Pride can cost your life, may we all take this message seriously. Shalom.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/27/10696/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
SEE THE ENTIRE VACCINE PLAYLIST ON MY CHANNEL.
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Another STRONG warning about COVID-19 side effects. The Lord has spoken so many times but the response is even stronger refusal to hear. Spiritual warnings are ignored in favour of human assurances but God says those who sow to the wind will reap the whirlwind, in ways that cannot be reversed. What does it profit a man if he "wins" an argument now but ends up paralyzed, blind or worse later on? How will he reverse the harm he has done to himself? DO NOT BECOME A CASUALTY.
A living metal component in these vaccines will literally CRASH your life, so let those who have ears to hear the word of the Lord, hear. Pride can cost your life, may we all take this message seriously. Shalom.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/27/10696/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
SEE THE ENTIRE VACCINE PLAYLIST ON MY CHANNEL.
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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