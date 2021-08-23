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MyViewsAboutLife: 'I, Pet Goat II' Ancient Egypt Comparison Ra, Horus, Osiris, Aten, Isis... [14.03.2013]
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23 views • August 23, 2021
'Signs and symbols rule the world, not words nor laws.' - Confucius
- New Satanic HD from Heliofant the Satanist Louis Lefebvre: www.heliofant.com
MyViewsAboutLife - 715 subscribers
I, Pet Goat II - Ancient Egypt Comparison - Ra Horus, Osiris, Aten, Isis, and More - New HD by Heliofant - www.heliofant.com
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Senusret_I
Thanks for Watching
Yes the first time I saw 'I, Pet Goat II' I read every word on their website and played the video on repeat because I was Interested, so much that the next day I made this channel.
But I think their website; much like the interview with Louis Lefebvre is purposely omitting the true explanation of this video for reasons unknown.
Thank you tho for watching and for your comment. Knowledge is Key
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Senusret_I
1,727 views Mar 14, 2013
MyViewsAboutLife - 8 years ago_
https://youtu.be/wlBnejwAjy4
https://youtu.be/wlBnejwAjy4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj9v6IIWcmJx7aezuDerPrg
- New Satanic HD from Heliofant the Satanist Louis Lefebvre: www.heliofant.com
MyViewsAboutLife - 715 subscribers
I, Pet Goat II - Ancient Egypt Comparison - Ra Horus, Osiris, Aten, Isis, and More - New HD by Heliofant - www.heliofant.com
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Senusret_I
Thanks for Watching
Yes the first time I saw 'I, Pet Goat II' I read every word on their website and played the video on repeat because I was Interested, so much that the next day I made this channel.
But I think their website; much like the interview with Louis Lefebvre is purposely omitting the true explanation of this video for reasons unknown.
Thank you tho for watching and for your comment. Knowledge is Key
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Senusret_I
1,727 views Mar 14, 2013
MyViewsAboutLife - 8 years ago_
https://youtu.be/wlBnejwAjy4
https://youtu.be/wlBnejwAjy4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj9v6IIWcmJx7aezuDerPrg
Keywords
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