MAAP Real, Real VAAX Side Effects, please read before viewing the video.

MAAP REAL: Real story, heartfelt situation and huge painful side effect that emerged into two people different people Mrs Dawn Coon and Mr. Richard Wayne Dillion, their sickness and near death experiences all because they followed the CDC rules of the coronavirus by taking the JAB.

All this because they followed the rules of engagement regarding getting the VAAX Jab One took Maderno shot and the other Johnson & Johnson Both patience wynd up with severe physical consequence which resulted in their own near death as you see in the video with Richard, here are some footage and some images for you to watch and Draw Your Own Conclusions, Raw, Like It Is.



At the same token which real time storytelling, Here is what I received from Mikal-Ann Roberts Sprague Dillion I have known Mikal-Ann since Nov 4th 2020 which's 9 months by now, saw her on and around rallies in the AZ State in various locations, true patriot for sure, but that's not the main story, she wrote the following:



This is a friend of mine that just moved back from New Mexico she came over to visit to say hi and tell me she was back then she proceeded to tell me her story of how she took the Moderno shot six days after she took the shot she became very ill couldn't speak and they had to actually get into her apartment and take her straight to the operating room she had two blood bleeds in her brain first she had one they had to remove her skull then they sewed her back together again and then she had a second blood bleed she had to learn to speak walk talking everything all over again I asked her if she was healthy before three shot and she said absolutely

She was so bad they were making plans to put her in a nursing home because they thought she would be a vegetable the rest of her life but God didn't have that planned for her

And these are the pictures of my 42-year-old son who took the Johnson & Johnson shot in six days later he ended up in the hospital ended up positive with Covid and I know he didn't have Covid when he got the shot for shot gave it to him he had cardiac problems on a ventilator and they were giving him heparin shots in the stomach to keep him from throwing blood clots he is now on oxygen at home

The two videos are from when my girlfriend came over to see my son and she asked me if I put a magnet like I did my friend today and asked if I tried it and this is what happened when my girlfriend came over today she didn't even know about the magnet she pulled up her arm and I actually dropped it on her arm and it's stuck and she told me she could feel it home scary.

The Picture of my girlfriend Mika-Ann said, is after she had to have not one but two brain surgeries where they actually removed her skull and had to go in and get rid of the blood clots.

Mrs Dillion continued to say:



I just called my girlfriend to see if we could use her name she was sleeping I left her a message she is a schoolteacher so I will call her in the morning or she will call me she is a very good friend of mine I told her it would be great if we can use her name because it gives it more credence. My sons name is Richard Wayne Dillon Jr And what is sad about my son is he is disabled and works for Walmart and they told him that if he didn't take the shot he would have to wear a mask and he pushes carts for a living and it's very hot here in Phoenix but that wasn't what really swayed him they offered him $75 and he's all about money so that pushed him over the edge that's what really pisses me off.

You have my permission George Nemeh + (MAAP Real Talk Show) to use whatever you want to get the message out, so other folks have more knowledge to the situations on hand, Bc our country finds itself involved in a huge quandaries with this. MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights

Producer Director Host George Nemeh