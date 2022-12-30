294- Dr. Andreas Kalcker - BYE BYE Covid: Stop the Coronavirus Epidemic Now

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On

Dec 29, 2022

Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Dr. Andreas Kalcker

Topic: BYE BYE Covid: Stop the Coronavirus Epidemic Now

https://andreaskalcker.com/en/

https://www.comusav.com/usa/





Bio:

Andreas Kalcker is a biophysical researcher of German origin who has lived most of his life in Spain and for many years has been living in Switzerland where he has investigated and registered several international patents that deal with the therapeutic use of chlorine dioxide for both hypoxia and for inflammation, infection, sepsis and Sars -Cov 2 -Coronavirus.

His thesis and experience later became the basis treated extensively in his first book "CDS health is possible."

Years later the publication of his second book "Forbidden Health" shows us how the recovery of diseases from A to Z considered impossible to cure in the past, obtains a remarkable success, but opens a wide controversy in the world of conventional science of the "Establishment".





The unfair controversy created by some media outlets confused Chlorine Dioxide (CLO2) with Bleach or sodium hypochlorite (NaClO) which is another substance and reached such a point that its sale was censored by Amazon without explanation despite its excellent reception. by the public that continues to ask said company to return the book to the virtual shelves.





https://t.me/OfficialChannelComusavUSA













Interview Panel







Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

Dr. Karl Moore, PhD

Podcast: Made in Nature

