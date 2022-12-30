294- Dr. Andreas Kalcker - BYE BYE Covid: Stop the Coronavirus Epidemic Now

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On
Dec 29, 2022
Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Dr. Andreas Kalcker
Topic: BYE BYE Covid: Stop the Coronavirus Epidemic Now
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/
https://www.comusav.com/usa/
Bio:
Andreas Kalcker is a biophysical researcher of German origin who has lived most of his life in Spain and for many years has been living in Switzerland where he has investigated and registered several international patents that deal with the therapeutic use of chlorine dioxide for both hypoxia and for inflammation, infection, sepsis and Sars -Cov 2 -Coronavirus.
His thesis and experience later became the basis treated extensively in his first book "CDS health is possible."
Years later the publication of his second book "Forbidden Health" shows us how the recovery of diseases from A to Z considered impossible to cure in the past, obtains a remarkable success, but opens a wide controversy in the world of conventional science of the "Establishment".
The unfair controversy created by some media outlets confused Chlorine Dioxide (CLO2) with Bleach or sodium hypochlorite (NaClO) which is another substance and reached such a point that its sale was censored by Amazon without explanation despite its excellent reception. by the public that continues to ask said company to return the book to the virtual shelves.
https://t.me/OfficialChannelComusavUSA
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com
Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477
Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse
Hartmut
Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Dr. Karl Moore, PhD
Podcast: Made in Nature
https://www.facebook.com/MadeInNaturePodcast/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.