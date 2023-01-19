Create New Account
"COME ON PEOPLE LET'S GET VACCINATED IT WILL DO YOU NO HARM"
1683 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
https://t.me/covidbc/9315

Jennie Rispoli
I got my 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine and doing well.
So come on people let's get vaccinated it will do you no harm

###

Jennie Rispoli
Hello this is Jennie's granddaughter, Angie, if you have any pictures of you and Jennie please send them to my mom, Patricia Rispoli Reed if you would like them to be included in the photo montages at the funeral home. Thank you

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
vaccinepfizerjennie rispoli

