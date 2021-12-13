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Attorney Tom Renz Releases the Latest Damning Whistleblower Data
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
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866 views • December 13, 2021

ReAwaken America Tour / Dallas TX Speech Highlights:

• Renz Reveals DOD Document that tracks vaccinated people by their race. It shows that the Covid vaccine is even less effective in minorities but carries all the risks –  Are The Jabs responsible for the Covid Spike in Minority Groups? Is the jab causing an increase in Covid?  

• Renz Reveals 2004 CDC Document which lays out Big Gov & Big Pharma’s Plan on How to Create Fear to Sell Vaccines

• Renz Reveals How Government Imposed Medical Tyranny impacted the life of Dr. Eric Nepute whose big crime was having viral videos reaching millions on Facebook telling people how Vitamin D would keep them well, right at the exact time Fauci was trying to create his Covid Fear Porn.  Has the Government become the Marketing & Sales Division for Big Pharma? Are they trying to take out the competition? Has Big Pharma, Big Gov, Big Tech, and Big Media created a multi Billion Dollar Monopoly?  

• Renz Reveals Shocking CMS Data from a Whistleblower about Exactly How Deadly These Covid Vaccines Are.  On day 1 of the shots being given to Medicare Beneficiaries… 555 of them dropped dead on the spot after the first shot. If you survived the first shot and got your 2nd Covid Vaccine 362 more people dropped dead at that moment.  Why did they not stop it then?  It gets worse.  Here are the rest of the deaths of once healthy people who believed their TV, believed Big Pharma, believed Fauci:

Day 0 – 555 deaths after receiving their 1st dose of the COVID Vaccine. Day 1 – 1,137 new deaths. Day 2 – 1,492 new deaths. Day 3 –  1,654 new deaths. Day 4 –  1,750 new deaths. Day 5 –  1,876 new deaths. Day 6 –  1,924 new deaths. Day 7 –  2,095 new deaths. Day 8 –  2,099 new deaths. Day 9 –  2,244 new deaths. Day 10 – 2,266 new deaths. Day 11 – 2,458 new deaths. Day 12 – 2,593 new deaths. Day 13 – 2,595 new deaths. Day 14 – 2,660 news deaths.

Total Number of Deaths from Medicare Beneficiaries within 14 days of the first dose of the Covid 19 Vaccine :  29,398. Total Number of Deaths from Medicare Beneficiaries within 14 days of the 2nd Covid-19 Vaccine: 21,031. Grand Total: 50,429.


Grandmothers and Grandfathers, Moms and Dads,  Husbands and Wifes, Brothers and Sisters. Attorney Thomas Renz is calling for a special independent prosecutor to investigate criminal and civil violations by Dr. Anthony Fauci, FDA, CDC, DHHS, and others like the mainstream media who may be colpuble in the marketing & authorization of this deadly injection. We believe that pressure needs to be put on elected officials for this investigation to begin. If you would like to join us in this fight for criminal and civil charges to be brought against those responsible you can help us by signing & sending The Renz Letter at www.Renz-Law.com. 

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current eventsgenocidemass murdervaccine deathscovidtom renzreawaken americanuremburg trialcms data
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