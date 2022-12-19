Daily Word * 12.12.2022 * Many You Know

All Scripture is King James.





My children, in this season, the separation between the sheep and the goats will increase noticeably. The gap widens as I must separate you from all that is of the world that they not influence you in what is to come, for your souls are at stake.





Their dislike of you and all that stand for My Name will increase dramatically, as you are moving quickly towards the time of the end.





As the end of all things approaches, they will try to push out all that is of Me, for it convicts them of their sin and they do not wish to recognize their sin, but to continue doing it. They have chosen evil over good and will be given over to it, though I offer them many chances to repent. Do not judge them children, for they are guided by their unbelief and want no other way than the way of sin.





A time of great sorrow approaches. Prepare your hearts, for many you know will choose the wrong path in that time.





Romans 12:21





Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good.





Isaiah 5:20





Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!





Proverbs 3:7





Be not wise in thine own eyes: fear the LORD, and depart from evil.





Romans 2:6-8





Who will render to every man according to his deeds: To them who by patient continuance in well doing seek for glory and honour and immortality, eternal life: But unto them that are contentious, and do not obey the truth, but obey unrighteousness, indignation and wrath,