Rev 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: Rev 13:17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.



Do not guess anymore neither be ye confused, find out exactly what the mark of the beast is according to the Holy Scriptures.