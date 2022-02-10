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ECONOMY COLLAPSING IN FRONT OF YOUR EYES - SURVIVING POVERTY - FEEDING HUNGRY DOGS - GET A SKILL SET
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161 views • February 10, 2022
From Jeremiah Babe
Part 2, a continuation of a trip into the desert to see the homeless due to the kaos created by the government and the globalists. This is reality, people are going broke some have jobs, but cannot put a roof or afford a roof over their heads, things are not good, as msm is telling you.
Please do not judge these people, they are the survivors and in the end, can you survive, if worst comes to worst.
Part 2, a continuation of a trip into the desert to see the homeless due to the kaos created by the government and the globalists. This is reality, people are going broke some have jobs, but cannot put a roof or afford a roof over their heads, things are not good, as msm is telling you.
Please do not judge these people, they are the survivors and in the end, can you survive, if worst comes to worst.
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