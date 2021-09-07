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Bought A HOUSE Have You? YOU Own NOTHING, Wakey Wakey Allodial Titles
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292 views • September 07, 2021
Interesting! . . .
Description from Learn Something New Every Day:
Bought a HOUSE!! You own NOTHING! Let That SINK IN ... Unless you have an allodial title? Anyone?
The knowledge you will never know unless you are a freemason ABOVE 33 DEGREES,but anyone can find out ! ( people dont look for things the do not understand that why they do not know about this ) So pay attention YOU ARE RICH!! But Think you Own A House? YOU OWN NOTHING We are all in bondage - we have been HOODWINKED
Description from Learn Something New Every Day:
Bought a HOUSE!! You own NOTHING! Let That SINK IN ... Unless you have an allodial title? Anyone?
The knowledge you will never know unless you are a freemason ABOVE 33 DEGREES,but anyone can find out ! ( people dont look for things the do not understand that why they do not know about this ) So pay attention YOU ARE RICH!! But Think you Own A House? YOU OWN NOTHING We are all in bondage - we have been HOODWINKED
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