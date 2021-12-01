strzok_is_kermit_roosevelt_01.mp4

We live in an actor based reality NOW, as a wellaware1 would know. Almost all leaders are actors wearing masks, lizards things, and or clones. Some play both leaders in a civil war.



I looked into Peter Strzok (I believe it used to be spelled with an A before), his brother, uncle, and father. Just so you can follow the logic, I am going to lay the basics out for you..



Hitler was played by Walt Disney. The Antarctic thing = farce



"As indeed we knew that the Shah of Iran was a puppet leader for Western powers, he was also merely an actor playing a role. The father of the famous Academy Award-winning film director, Martin Scorsese. His name was Luciano Charles Scorsese, whose Wikipedia page is incredibly sparse and shows that he was uncredited in some films he appeared in!"



Obama was played by BJ Armstrong



1990s Killary was played by Shirley Jones. You do not even have to put the audio into Audacity to compare them, now, that I have told you, just listen to them talk.



James Strzok has the funky lizard eye, just like almost every Jesuit priest in his Kenya missionary order. You should check out the head guy.



You might find comparing Kermit Roosevelt Jr. (see the Shah page) to Peter Stroaks father interesting, same man.